Real Madrid Team News: Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Valverde Return Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

Chelsea and Real Madrid will be eyeing a spot in the final of the UEFA Champions League as they prepare to take on each other in the UCL semi-final on Wednesday. The second leg of the Champions League semi-finals will be played at Stamford Bridge as Real Madrid take a trip to England. With Los Blancos aiming to move closer to a potential 14th Champions League title, we have a look at Real Madrid team news and Real Madrid squad vs Chelsea ahead of the clash.

Real Madrid Team News

The team news for Los Blancos is certain to bring joy to all Real Madrid fans as Fede Valverde who was missing from Madrid's team sheet after being infecting by Covid-19 has travelled with the team to England. He is accompanied by Ferland Mendy who also returns from injury and makes it to the Real Madrid squad vs Chelsea.

However, the biggest relief for the reigning LaLiga champions will be the availability of their club captain. A Sergio Ramos injury update has revealed that the Spanish defender has been included in the Blancos' squad. The 35-year-old centre-back travelled with the team to London after missing over two months of football due to an injury. Ramos is finally back with the first team setup and is in contention to start in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

The availability of the abovementioned trio is great news for Madrid as it provides head coach Zinedine Zidane with options to choose from in the defence. The French tactician will be starting the game without a few of his first-choice defenders as Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal have been sidelined for this clash with Lucas Vazquez also staying back in Spain and not travelling to England.

Champions League schedule: semi-final second leg fixtures

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium, 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, May 5.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge, 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 6.

The winners of both the semi-finals will book a spot for themselves in the final of the Champions League which is scheduled to be played on May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Prediction

Chelsea dominated Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium last week and will be aiming to come out all guns blazing in the second leg as well. The Premier League outfit has a crucial away goal to their name and will be hoping to make the most of the advantage by looking to be defensively solid and by breaking down Madrid's attacks. Real Madrid on the other hand will start the match with a depleted squad alongside a few players directly returning from injury without any good enough match practice.

Thomas Tuchel's men have conceded only three goals and been one of the best defensive sides in the Champions League this season. They will fancy their chances of keeping yet another clean sheet and will aim to outscore their Spanish counterparts to book a spot for themselves in the final of the Champions League.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid