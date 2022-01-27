Real Madrid To Barcelona Via The Long Route? Alvaro Morata Primed For Nou Camp: Report

Alvaro Morata, who is on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid, is reportedly looking to exit the club after he has found life increasingly difficult in Turin. The 29-year old has just scored five goals and three assists in 22 Serie A games. As a result, Juventus too are considering replacing the 29-year old Spanish striker with Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic who has been in outstanding form.

The Serbian striker has scored 17 goals this season and currently sits in third place alongside Karim Benzema amongst the top European scorers in their domestic leagues. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski and Patrik Schick are currently in first and second place respectively.

If Morata were to move to Camp Nou, he would join an elite list of footballers who have played for both El Clasico clubs. While the list includes over 30 footballers, the most audacious move was perhaps made by Luis Figo, who moved directly from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000.

Most footballers who have made such a move have often been despised by the fans for who the player played first for. For example, Figo not only received verbal abuse from the Camp Nou fans but was also attacked when the Portuguese returned to the stadium representing the Madrid outfit.

With it seeming unlikely that the Bianconeri will want to retain the services of Morata, Barcelona are reportedly looking to capitalize on this opportunity by signing him. However, the Catalan giants may face trouble in doing so as they may need to reduce their wage bill to complete the transfer to abide by the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Barcelona are looking to sign Alvaro Morata

According to El Desmarque, Alvaro Morata was spotted at a hotel in Madrid with his agent as he is keen on completing a move to Barcelona. Since the Catalan giants are struggling to score goals this season, reports add that Xavi believes that the Spanish striker could help solve the problem of scoring in the near term.

If the 29-year old were to make this move, he would have made the long route from Real Madrid to Barcelona, having played for some of the biggest clubs in the world along the way. The Spanish striker joined Los Blancos in 2008 before moving to Juventus in 2014. After three successful seasons in Turin, he returned back to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2016 before moving to Premier League giants Chelsea the season after. After struggling for two seasons with the Blues, he moved to Atletico Madrid in 2018 before signing for Juventus on loan in 2020.

1️⃣1️⃣ points out of 1️⃣5️⃣ in @LaLigaEN!



3 Wins ✅

2 Draws ✅



Let's keep moving forward, team! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vtnleXUOTP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 26, 2022

As for the long-term, it is believed that the La Liga giants and their Spanish coach are yet keen on signing Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, who has been on the radar of several clubs after delivering stunning performances in the Bundesliga over the past few seasons.

Barcelona are currently in fifth place in La Liga standings

After 21 league games, Barcelona are currently in fifth place in the La Liga table with 35 points, one point behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and 15 points behind leaders and El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, who have played a game more. With the Catalan giants set to face Atletico next, it proves to be a tight contest, with both teams looking to grab the fourth spot. The game between the two Spanish giants will take place on February 6, with the match set to begin live at 8:45 PM IST.