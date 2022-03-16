Real Madrid To Donate 1 Mn Euros For Displaced Population Of Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

La Liga giants Real Madrid on Wednesday announced a donation of one million Euros to help alleviate the needs of the displaced population of Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion. The donation will take place within the framework of the 'Everyone with Ukraine' campaign, which was launched on March 5 by the Real Madrid Foundation.

As per Real Madrid's 'Everyone with Ukraine' campaign, the club's foundation has decided to work alongside several international NGOs with whom they have collaborated for decades in different nations. The projects will focus on comprehensive care for children in need and meeting the basic requirements of the local population.

Red Cross, which has deployed a huge team on the borders of Ukraine, is one of the primary organizations the Real Madrid Foundation is working alongside to aid the displaced populations. These organizations will help provide basic necessities including food, water, blankets, psychological support, garments, shelters, among other items. Similar to Red Cross, there are several other organizations with whom Real Madrid has collaborated as seen in their complete statement mentioned below:

"Real Madrid C.F. will donate one million euros, within the framework of the "Everyone with Ukraine" campaign, launched on March 5 by the Real Madrid Foundation, to help alleviate the needs of the displaced population of Ukraine, where the Foundation works with the main international NGOs with which it has collaborated for decades in different countries in projects of comprehensive care for children in need, in this case, the Red Cross and ACNUR (among others such as Cesal or Misiones Salesianas), the entities with emergency projects on the ground, as well as the partner of the schools of the Foundation in Ukraine, Epicenter for children, which has transformed its activity to meet the basic needs of the local population.

Likewise, to contribute to the reception of refugees in Spain, for whose primary care the Red Cross and Cesal are responsible, among others, 13,000 items of clothing and sports equipment have been donated to the Red Cross and Cesal centres in Madrid.

Destination of the funds of the campaign

Red Cross has deployed a huge human team on the borders of Ukraine. Part of the funds raised by the Real Madrid Foundation campaign will go to the Spanish Red Cross, which works in close coordination with the National Societies in the region and focuses its support on: integrated assistance and psychosocial support in Ukraine, in collaboration with the Danish Red Cross, in the southwestern region of Ukraine and in the border with Romania, with distributions of basic necessities and psychosocial care, with the city of Chernivtsi as its centre, among other actions. In Spain, the Red Cross attends in its primary care centres the first refugees to arrive from Ukraine for whom the Real Madrid Foundation has donated sports and recreational equipment for minors.

For its part, UNHCR in Ukraine is delivering blankets, sleeping mats and other essential items to Kryvyi Rig in central Ukraine, where more than 700 Ukrainians have arrived in recent days seeking safety. Likewise, it is monitoring the emergency on the borders of Ukraine with Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary and speaking with the authorities of each country to respond and provide support in the reception of refugees in these neighbouring countries.

The work of the Salesian Missions in Ukraine is to welcome in their facilities minors, women and elderly people who, due to the bombings, in many areas of the east, north and south of the country, lack fuel and do not have electricity or heating, For this reason, it is assisting displaced Ukrainians in its centres in (Lviv) Novosilka, Kyiv, Dnipro: Bibrka, Peremyshlyany, Zhytomyr, Korostyshiv and Odesa; Meanwhile, from outside Ukraine, refugees are being cared for in Poland and Slovakia.

On the other hand, the NGO Cesal is working in emergency support for vulnerable families and internally displaced persons in the Leopolis area and the Polish border. On the other side of the borders, work is carried out in Poland in collaboration with AVSI Polska, the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Poland and Caritas Leopoli, which collects and buys the medicines and sends them through a solid logistics system to the border between Poland and Ukraine. On the Ukraine-Romania border, in Siret, Cesal works in collaboration with FDP-Protagoniști în educație, which is also a local partner of the Real Madrid Foundation in Romania and whose work focuses on the collection and distribution of food. In Spain, the Real Madrid Foundation has donated a convoy of more than 13,000 garments of warm and sports clothing for the primary care of refugees who arrive from Ukraine and are cared for by CESAL.

Finally, Epicentre for children, the NGO with which the Real Madrid Foundation has been working since 2018 in seven social sports schools in the cities of Ternopil, Irpin, Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv, in Ukraine, with 800 beneficiaries, will also receive part of the funds from the campaign to collaborate with the care of the beneficiaries of the social sports schools and their families, who already They are being attended to from the facilities of the Ternopil Socio-Sports School, where food is collected and distributed, and staff are coordinated to help organize logistics from the evacuation zones to the border with Poland.

The "Everyone with Ukraine" campaign of the Real Madrid Foundation will remain open as long as it is necessary to facilitate a direct donation channel that contributes to alleviating the needs of the displaced population both in Ukraine and in bordering countries or in the reception of refugees in Spain."