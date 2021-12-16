Real Madrid To Hold Emergency Meeting As 3 More Stars Test COVID Positive: Report

La Liga giants Real Madrid will reportedly hold an emergency meeting following the COVID scare in the squad. On Wednesday, the club reported that star midfielder Luka Modric and left-back Marcelo have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, thereby ruling them out for the remainder of 2021.

The rapid spread of coronavirus is taking place across Europe as several clubs in the Premier League have also been hit by the virus.

Real Madrid could hold emergency meeting amid COVID outbreak

While Real Madrid has reported only two positive COVID cases so far via an official club statement, Vozpópuli reported that as many as five stars have tested positive for the virus ahead of this weekend's clash against Cadiz. As a result, the club are believed to hold an emergency meeting.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, several games were postponed due to the widespread of the virus within several squads. It remains to be seen if Los Blancos may need to make a similar request with La Liga.

The report also added that since many players have tested positive, the club representatives are discussing the next steps to curb the spread. Football players are under severe threat as they live in close quarters, meaning that if one player tests positive, then it is likely that the virus spreads quickly elsewhere. Hence, Real Madrid will need to monitor the situation at the club closely.

Several Real Madrid stars could miss games against Cadiz and Athletic Bilbao

Assuming if the reports of COVID cases in the Real Madrid camp are true and the games against Cadiz and Athletic Bilbao over the next two weeks go ahead as scheduled, several stars could miss the two clashes.

Los Blancos are set to face Cadiz this Sunday, with the game scheduled to begin live at 1:30 AM IST on December 20. The La Liga giants will then face Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night, with the match scheduled to kick off live at 2:00 AM IST on December 23.

As things stand in the La Liga table after 17 games, Real Madrid currently lead with 42 points, eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla, who have played a game less.