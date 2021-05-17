Real Madrid Transfer News: LaLiga Giants Put 10 Players On Outgoing List, Including Hazard

Recent Real Madrid transfer news has linked Los Blancos to sell as many as ten players in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to reports from AS, Real Madrid will be willing to hear bids for as many as 10 players next season as they look to completely revamp the team following their Champions League loss to Chelsea in the semifinals of the tournament. With the summer transfer window coming up, the LaLiga giants have been looking to take some weight off their heavy wage bill and generate some revenue in order to sanction big-money signings in the upcoming window.

10 Real Madrid players including Eden Hazard, Raphaël Varane, Gareth Bale and Marcelo have been placed on the transfer list. (Source: @diarioas) pic.twitter.com/wjI3TzhkGp — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 17, 2021

Eden Hazard contract: Belgian to be the first one out of the door?

The former Chelsea star arrived at the capital of Spain as the most expensive signing in Real Madrid's history. However, he has been a shadow of himself, with the 30-year-old attacker continuously struggling with injuries since joining Los Blancos. Real Madrid are reportedly frustrated with Eden Hazard and will be looking to sell the Belgian in the upcoming summer transfer window. Just like Eden Hazard, Serbian striker Luka Jovic has also been far from his best since joining Real Madrid with the reigning LaLiga winners reportedly looking to recoup their investment and get him off their books in the summer.

Los Blancos are rumoured to get rid of Gareth Bale with the 31-year-old expected to be put up on sale with the likes of Mariano Díaz, Isco, and Borja Mayoral also set to join the Welshman in seeking a future away from the Bernabéu. Real Madrid could also sell off stars like Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos with the duo generating heavy interest from various clubs. Many top teams are rumoured to be interested in getting the duo's signature as the club looks to cash in on the two to generate revenue for the upcoming transfer window. The future of stars Marcelo, Martin Odegaard, and many others also remains uncertain as Los Blancos aim for a major revamp at the end of this season.

Sergio Ramos contract: Madrid's defence to be left fragile next season?

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos sees his contract run down at the end of the season. Earlier rumoured to be opting against extending his stay and leave Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season, the 35-year-old defender has now been reported to agree to a contract extension involving a wage cut.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Real Madrid right now as Zidane future also remains uncertain. Los Blancos head coach Zinedine Zidane has opted against commenting on his future as the Real Madrid boss next season. Reports from Spanish media claim that the Frenchman will not see out his contract, which runs until 2022, and rather opt to could quit Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Currently slotted second on the LaLiga table, Real Madrid trail league leaders Atletico Madrid by two points as they continue their hunt for the domestic league title. However, Los Rojiblancos will also fancy their chances of sealing the league title next week with Diego Simeone's men facing an easy opponent in Real Valladolid while Real Madrid take on a high-flying Villarreal outfit on the final matchday.