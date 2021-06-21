Real Madrid Transfer News Latest: Ancelotti Could Bring James Rodriguez Back From Everton

Real Madrid transfer news latest has seen Carlo Ancelotti ask Los Blancos to enquire on the possibility of signing Everton midfielder James Rodriguez ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season. According to the latest LaLiga news, Ancelotti has expressed his desire to reunite with James Rodriguez and is considering the option of signing him at Real Madrid just a few weeks after rejoining Los Blancos from Everton this summer.

James Rodriguez transfer: Colombia star back to Real Madrid?

Carlo Ancelotti left Everton last month after Real Madrid approached the Italian tactician to take charge of the club following Zinedine Zidane's departure at the end of the 2020-21 season. Since taking over the LaLiga outfit, Ancelotti has been linked with a number of players, especially Everton's stars, as the Italian looks to reunite with the players that impressed him during his stint at Goodison Park. One name that has been prominently heard has been that of James Rodriguez.

Ancelotti signed James Rodriguez during his first stint as Real Madrid head coach back in 2014 with the Colombian star turning out to be one of the most influential players for Los Blancos, scoring 37 goals while providing 42 assists across 125 appearances for the Spanish giants. The Italian later signed Rodriguez again on loan when he coached Bayern Munich before bringing him to Everton last season after taking charge of the Premier League outfit.

Ancelotti has reportedly asked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to look into bringing in a creative midfielder ahead of the 2021-22 campaign despite having three players in the likes of Isco and the on-loan Brahim Diaz and Martin Odegaard.

James Rodriguez is believed to be a key target for Ancelotti once again with the Colombian international reportedly ready to accept a reduction in weekly wages in order to reunite with Ancelotti and join him at the Santiago Bernabeu with a potential James Rodriguez transfer back to Real and Madrid on the cards.

Despite facing some injury issues, Rodriguez had a decent outing in the Premier League last season which saw him record six goals and register five assists in 23 matches for the Merseyside outfit. The 29-year-old midfielder has 12 months left on his current contract with Everton which could see the Toffees consider the opportunity to sell him. However, Real Madrid do not have the necessary finances to pull off a move with Varane transfer news also seeing the Frenchman leave Los Blancos as Real Madrid look to generate some revenue amid their financial crisis due to the pandemic.

