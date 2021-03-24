Real Madrid Transfer News: Spurs Striker Harry Kane Becomes No. 1 Target For LaLiga Giants

LaLiga heavyweights Real Madrid have reportedly lined up Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane as their 'number one transfer target' for the summer. The Spanish giants are keen to bolster their front line and have also been linked with Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland and PSG's Kylian Mbappe. However, the latest Real Madrid transfer news reports suggest that Los Blancos believe Kane will be the easier player to get, making the Harry Kane Real Madrid alliance a massive possibility.

Real Madrid transfer news: LaLiga giants eager to bolster attack in the summer

According to LaLiga news reports from SER Deportivos, Real Madrid are keen to add some firepower to their attack when the summer transfer window opens. The Spanish heavyweights have been linked with a number of top quality strikers including Haaland, Mbappe and Kane — all considered potential long-term replacements for the 33-year-old Karim Benzema. Earlier this year, it was also revealed that Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez will financially back manager Zinedine Zidane in the transfer market. With the Harry Kane record in consideration, it is interesting to see if Zidane looks in that direction.

Harry Kane transfer news: England striker's move to Real Madrid on the cards?

While Real Madrid have been rumoured to make a move for Haaland and Mbappe, it is believed that Tottenham's Harry Kane has emerged as the number one target for the 13-time European champions. Some Harry Kane transfer news reports suggest that Spurs' trophy drought might prompt Kane to leave Tottenham. And Madrid will be on red alert if he opts to move away from North London as per LaLiga news rumours.

Notably, there have been positive relations between Madrid and Spurs. The English side's recent agreements for Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale have certainly helped. Earlier on Monday, The Athletic's David Ornstein told Sky Sports that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would likely as for 'excess of £120 million' for the Harry Kane Real Madrid deal to materialize.

Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham but is unlikely to get a move this summer because Daniel Levy will demand at least £120m for the striker. (Source: @David_Ornstein) pic.twitter.com/YLWbu303xQ — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 21, 2021

Kane's current deal with Tottenham expires in the summer of 2024. However, Kane has not won a top-level trophy in his eight years at Tottenham and Spurs' only chance of silverware this season is the Carabao Cup. Jose Mourinho's side will square off against reigning League Cup champions Manchester City in April.

Tottenham were knocked out of the Europa League in the round of 16 by Dinamo Zagreb following a humiliating 3-0 defeat after winning the first leg 2-0. Spurs are also currently at the sixth place on the Premier League table. They are three points behind Chelsea, who occupy the fourth spot in the league.

Harry Kane record at Tottenham

Kane has scored a staggering 215 goals in 377 games over eight seasons at Tottenham. He is the second-highest goalscorer in the club's history. This season, he's scored 22 times across all competitions, while racking up 15 assists along the way as well.

Image Credits - Real Madrid, Harry Kane Instagram