Real Madrid Transfer Rumours: Will Paul Pogba Finally Join The Los Blancos?

France midfielder Paul Pogba has not featured for Manchester United since September 2019 owing to various external reasons. While Manchester United have claimed that Paul Pogba is still under rehabilitation from the injury he suffered, many have said that he is being kept out of the squad on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's orders. Find out what the latest set of Real Madrid transfer rumours mean for Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers positive update on Paul Pogba fitness

The boss provided an update on @McTominay10 and @PaulPogba in last night's press conference... #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2019

Real Madrid to offer James Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz plus cash for Paul Pogba?

Real Madrid ‘to offer Man Utd James Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz plus £73m for Paul Pogba in January transfer window’ https://t.co/A0hM0Ovmu7 — The Sun - Man Utd (@SunManUtd) November 28, 2019

A report in a UK tabloid stated that Real Madrid's top brass are willing to offer James Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz and £73 million in cash in return for Paul Pogba's services in January. Los Blancos are in desperate need of a strong and commanding attacking midfielder due to the decline of veterans — Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Meanwhile, Manchester United officials have grown frustrated with the below-par displays of record signing Paul Pogba in the English Premier League. Can Zinedine Zidane finally land the World Cup winner in the upcoming January transfer window?

Meanwhile, Arsenal also looking to land Real Madrid outcast - James Rodriguez

Arsenal planning £35million move for James Rodriguez... but the out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder favours deal with Inter Milan or PSG https://t.co/9zhyqQqRbJ — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 29, 2019

