Real Madrid Transfer Rumours: Will Paul Pogba Finally Join The Los Blancos?

Football News

Real Madrid transfer rumours suggest that Florentino Perez and Co. are ready to offer James Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz plus cash in exchange for Paul Pogba.

Real Madrid transfer rumours

France midfielder Paul Pogba has not featured for Manchester United since September 2019 owing to various external reasons. While Manchester United have claimed that Paul Pogba is still under rehabilitation from the injury he suffered, many have said that he is being kept out of the squad on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's orders. Find out what the latest set of Real Madrid transfer rumours mean for Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers positive update on Paul Pogba fitness

Real Madrid to offer James Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz plus cash for Paul Pogba?

A report in a UK tabloid stated that Real Madrid's top brass are willing to offer James Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz and £73 million in cash in return for Paul Pogba's services in January. Los Blancos are in desperate need of a strong and commanding attacking midfielder due to the decline of veterans — Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Meanwhile, Manchester United officials have grown frustrated with the below-par displays of record signing Paul Pogba in the English Premier League. Can Zinedine Zidane finally land the World Cup winner in the upcoming January transfer window?

Meanwhile, Arsenal also looking to land Real Madrid outcast - James Rodriguez

