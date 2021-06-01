Real Madrid Unveil New Home Kit For 2021/22 Season Inspired By Plaza De Cibeles

Los Blancos have launched the Real Madrid home kit 2021/22 jersey for the upcoming season with the likes of Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard seen donning the new Real Madrid home kit at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The new jersey has been made available for fans and supporters around the globe on Tuesday after its grand reveal across social media by the club.

Real Madrid home kit 2021/22: Los Blancos drop new home kit ahead of next season

The Real Madrid new home kit has drawn inspiration from the Plaza de Cibeles which remains a popular fountain spot and a place where Real Madrid fans gather around to celebrate the team’s title wins. The home jersey is set to have a grey imprint base over the traditional white colour scheme worn by Los Blancos while also having shades of blue-and-orange at the edges of the shirt around the sleeves and the collar. The Real Madrid new Adidas football kit also features a return of the iconic Adidas stripes which can be seen running below the shoulder and parallel to the club's logo.

The Real Madrid new home kit also consists of a new font typeface which will be used by Los Blancos in the upcoming season. The new typeface will display the jersey numbers and the players' names for all their upcoming matches in the Copa del Rey, the Champions League and every other tournament apart from the Liga games as the Spanish domestic league requires Real Madrid to follow a standard typeface which is used by all clubs playing in LaLiga.

How to buy new Real Madrid home kit?

The Real Madrid new home kit has been on sale in some of the Australian stores for a few days before the official launch on Tuesday. Fans across the grab can grab the Real Madrid home kit 2021/22 by purchasing it on the official club website. Real Madrid supporters can also visit the official website of the jersey's manufacturer, Adidas, at http://adidas.com/rm and place their orders for the Real Madrid new Adidas football kit.

Real Madrid hoping for change in fortunes with new kit?

After failing to win a single trophy during the 2020/21 season, Los Blancos will be hoping to see their new home kit bring them some luck as the Madridistas will aim at getting back to their best next campaign. The club still needs to find a new coach with Zidane leaving the LaLiga giants at the end of the season with the club still looking for his successor. However, despite their shortcomings, Real Madrid have managed to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a free transfer with the 28-year-old Austrian defender set to don the Real Madrid kit in the upcoming 2021/22 season.