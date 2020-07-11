Real Madrid-VAR Conflict Whirls Up Again After Offside Decision Overturned Against Alaves

Real Madrid bagged their eighth consecutive victory in LaLiga on Friday since the resumption of the competition. Despite the victory, questions have again be raised over the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology after Marco Asensio's second goal was ruled offside, but later got rewarded by the use of technology, raising doubts on its efficacy.

VAR controversy: Benzema scores penalty in the absence of Ramos

Zinedine Zidane's side had a tedious task against Alaves due to the absence of skipper Sergio Ramos and Marcelo. While the Spaniard was suspended, Marcelo missed out due to an injury that he sustained a few days back. In the absence of the two captains, Karim Benzema donned the captain's armband and stood up to his responsibilities.

Benzema stepped up for the penalty in the absence of Ramos after Ferland Mendy was brought down in the penalty box in the 11th minute. Despite efforts, the Los Blancos failed to double their lead in the first half. It was only in the second half when Asensio scored the second goal of the night after a sensational counter-attack with Benzema.

VAR controversy: Asensio's goal in spotlight

After the ball hit the net, the linesman raised his flag signalling offside. However, after a VAR check, the referee announced that the goal was valid. However, social media has been abuzz with the VAR controversy. It has been claimed that the goal was wrongly allowed, signalling another decision in Real Madrid's favour amid the surrounding VAR controversy.

Asensio goal vs Alaves pic.twitter.com/E4kaKI2dEf — Martial(Fan account) Follow limit (@adawen14) July 10, 2020

In the previous game against Athletic Club Bilbao, VAR controversy rifled up after Ramos fouled Raul Garcia inside the penalty box, but the referee neither awarded a penalty nor opted for a VAR check. Ironically, moments earlier, a similar foul was penalised in favour of Real Madrid with the skipper converting from the spot. The VAR controversy compelled Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu to call out the use of technology often favouring Los Blancos.

Real Madrid's comfortable lead in LaLiga standings

Despite the VAR controversy, Real Madrid have maintained their four-point lead in the LaLiga standings. Meanwhile, Barcelona have three more games to topple Zidane's men at the top. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will travel to Los Carmenes to play Granada on Monday (Tuesday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Marco Asensio Twitter handle