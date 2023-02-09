Real Madrid Vs Al Hilal: Full Squads, Live Streaming, Date, Venue For Club World Cup Final

Real Madrid stormed into the summit clash of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 with a dominating 4-1 victory over Egyptian club Al Ahly. Vinicius Jr. scored the opening goal for Madrid in the 42nd minute, before Federico Valverde doubled the lead four minutes later. Ali Maaloul scored the lone goal for Al Ahly in the 65th minute by converting a penalty, before Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas scored at 90+2’ and 90+8’ respectively.

Meanwhile, the reigning La Liga and European champions will now face Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final. The summit clash will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco on February 12. Al-Hilal made it to the summit clash after earning a 3-1 victory over Italian club Flamengo.

This will be the eighth time Real Madrid will be fighting for a club world title as they have won it a record seven times. The tally includes three titles when the tournament was known as the Intercontinental Cup. It is pertinent to mention that the La Liga giants are chasing their first world club title since 2018.

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup final: Full Squads

Real Madrid’s full squad

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Luis López and Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger and Marvel.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos, Mario Martín and Arribas.

Attackers: Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano

Al-Hilal’s full squad

Goalkeepers: Abdullah Al-Mayouf, Mohammed Al-Owais, Habib Al-Wutaian

Defenders: Ali Al-Boleahi, Hyun-soo Jang, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Saud Abdulhamid, Muath Faqeehi, Mohammed Al-Khaibari, Mohammed Jahfali, Nasser Al-Dawsari

Midfielders: Gustavo Cuéllar, André Carrillo, Abdullah Otayf, Musab Al-Juwayr

Attackers: Salem Al-Dawsari, Moussa Marega, Luciano Vietto, Odion Ighalo, Michael, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saleh Al-Shehri

Where will be the Real Madrid vs Al Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup final played?

The FIFA Club World Cup final between Real Madrid and Al Hilal is slated to be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco on February 12.

When will be the Real Madrid vs Al Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup final played?

The Real Madrid vs Al Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup final is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup final?

Fans all over the world can watch the FIFA Club World Cup final on FIFA+.