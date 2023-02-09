Real Madrid Vs Al Hilal: Full Squads, Live Streaming, Date, Venue For Club World Cup Final

Quick links:
Image: @realmadrid/@fifaworldcup/Instagram
Real Madrid stormed into the summit clash of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 with a dominating 4-1 victory over Egyptian club Al Ahly. Vinicius Jr. scored the opening goal for Madrid in the 42nd minute, before Federico Valverde doubled the lead four minutes later. Ali Maaloul scored the lone goal for Al Ahly in the 65th minute by converting a penalty, before Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas scored at 90+2’ and 90+8’ respectively.
Meanwhile, the reigning La Liga and European champions will now face Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final. The summit clash will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco on February 12. Al-Hilal made it to the summit clash after earning a 3-1 victory over Italian club Flamengo.
This will be the eighth time Real Madrid will be fighting for a club world title as they have won it a record seven times. The tally includes three titles when the tournament was known as the Intercontinental Cup. It is pertinent to mention that the La Liga giants are chasing their first world club title since 2018.
Real Madrid’s full squad
Al-Hilal’s full squad
The FIFA Club World Cup final between Real Madrid and Al Hilal is slated to be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco on February 12.
The Real Madrid vs Al Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup final is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.
Fans all over the world can watch the FIFA Club World Cup final on FIFA+.