Real Madrid Vs Almeria Live Streaming: How Can We Watch La Liga Match In India, UK And US?

Real Madrid will seek recovery from their shocking defeat when they host Almeria in the La Liga on Saturday. Girona handed Los Blancos a thrashing in the last match (4-2) as they were dealt with a reality check in the title race. They need to register a win against Almeria to keep the table toppers FC Barcelona under pressure.

11 points separate Madrid and Barcelona, and things will get harder for them if they continue to fall behind in their quest for the championship. The Catalans also tasted defeat against Rayo Vallecano, and it seems the title push will go down the wire this season.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Almeria La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Almeria will be played at Santiago Bernabeu.

When will the Real Madrid vs Almeria La Liga match begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Almeria will start at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Almeria La Liga match in India?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Almeria will be telecast live on Sports 18. The match will start at 10:00 PM on Saturday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Almeria La Liga match in India?

The live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Almeria will be available in Jio Cinema and Voot app. The match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Cadiz La Liga match in UK and USA?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Real Madrid vs Almeria match live can tune in to Viaplay Sports 1. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available via Viaplay Sports/La Liga TV. The match will start at 5:30 PM BST on Saturday. The live telecast of this match will be available on ESPN Deportes in the USA. Fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Cadiz live streaming on ESPN+. The match will start at 1:30 PM EST.