Real Madrid Vs Atalanta Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Following a close-edged fixture resulting in a victory for Real Madrid, the Spanish champions will host Atalanta for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. The match will be played on Tuesday, March 16 (Wednesday according to IST). Here are the Real Madrid vs Atalanta live stream details, schedule, team news and other key details of the match.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta live?

The Champions League live broadcast will be provided on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. The Real Madrid vs Atalanta live stream will be available on the Disney+Hotstar VIP App, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more Champions League live stream India details:

Venue: Alfredo di Stefano

Date: Tuesday, March 16 (Wednesday according to IST)

Time: 1.30 am IST

Real Madrid vs Atalanta prediction and preview

Real Madrid and Atalanta put in a thrilling display in the first leg only for Zinedine Zidane's men to make the most of the clash. The game appeared to be heading towards a draw with Los Blancos failing to dominate Atalanta despite the hosts playing with 10 men after the red card to Remo Freuler. But Ferland Mendy rose to the occasion as he curled a beautiful shot in the bottom right corner from outside the box to win the game for his side.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta team news

Real Madrid's injury crisis continues with Eden Hazard again sustaining a muscle injury after just 15 minutes of footballing action against Elche. Alvaro Odriozola and Daniel Carvajal remain on the sidelines with their respective injuries, while Casemiro remains suspended. Mariano Diaz is yet to recover from a muscle injury and thus has been ruled out.

Remo Freuler was sent off for a horrendous foul on Mendy and hence misses out for the second leg. Besides, Hans Hateboer remains the only major injury concern for Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini ahead of their trip to the Spanish capital on Tuesday.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta probable XIs

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Nacho Fernandez, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Atalanta: Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Matteo Pessina, Robin Gosens, Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Real Madrid vs Atalanta prediction

Real Madrid are undefeated in the previous eight games across all competitions and are the favourites to win the clash 2-1 and advance into the quarter-final of the Champions League.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter