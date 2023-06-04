Real Madrid Vs Athletic Bilbao: How To Watch Karim Benzema's Final Appearance In La Liga?

Karim Benzema will be seen for one last time when Real Madrid takes on Athletic Bilbao in La Liga at Santiago Bernabeu. A win will help Los Blancos secure a second-place finish in the Spanish top tier of this campaign. The match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Madrid confirmed Benzema's departure as the striker will leave the club after a trophy-laden spell of 14 years. The French striker lifted a plethora of trophies in his Madrid and would hope for a positive end to his Madrid career. With Atletico Madrid also hunting a second place, Carlo Ancelotti needs to ensure his players remain in the right shape ahead of this clash.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

When will the Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will start at 10:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match in India?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will have a live broadcast on the Sports 18 channel. The match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match in India?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will have live streaming on the Jio Cinema app. The match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match in UK and USA?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao live on Viaplay Sports 1. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available via Viaplay Sports/La Liga TV. The match will start at 5:30 PM BST on Sunday.

The live telecast of this match will be available on ESPN Deportes in the USA. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao match on ESPN+. The match will start at 12:30 PM EST.