Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid: Live Streaming Details And Team News Ahead Of Madrid Derby

Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid for their Matchday 22 clash in the LaLiga 2019-20 season. Real Madrid are currently on the top spot of the points table with 13 wins in 21 games (Draws 7, Loss 1). The Zinedine Zidane-led side has a total of 46 points to their name. The 13-time Champions League winner have not lost a single game in their last 5 clashes (Wins 3, Draws 2). Real Madrid have found the net 39 times this LaLiga season and conceded 13 goals. They have a goal difference of 26.

As for Atletico Madrid, they are on the 5th spot of the LaLiga 2019-20 points table with 9 wins in 21 games (Draws 9, Losses 3). The Diego Simeone-led side have managed to bag a total of 36 points in the LaLiga 2019-20 season with a goal difference of 8. The last time these two sides met in LaLiga the match ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Real Madrid downed Atletico Madrid to win the Spanish Super Cup finals earlier in January.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details

Competition: LaLiga 2019-20 Date and Time: Saturday, 1 February 2020, 8:30 PM Venue: Santiago Bernabéu Where to Watch: Facebook Live

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid full squads

Read Madrid Full Squad

Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Adrián de la Fuente, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodríguez, Lucas Vázquez, Marco Asensio, Brahim Díaz, Isco, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo

Madrid Derby: Zinedine Zidane's pre-match presser

🎙💬 #Zidane: "It's a special match, it's a derby... we always want our fans with us and I think that's what will happen tomorrow."#RealMadridAtleti | #RMCity pic.twitter.com/xH2NgZromD — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 31, 2020

Atletico Madrid Full Squad

Unai Simón, Iago Herrerín, Jokin Ezkieta, Unai Núñez, Iñigo Martínez, Yeray, Mikel San José, Iñigo Lekue, Yuri Berchiche, Óscar de Marcos, Mikel Balenziaga, Dani Vivian, Cristian Ganea, Beñat, Unai López, Iñigo Córdoba, Gaizka Larrazabal, Dani García, Mikel Vesga, Ander Capa, Raúl García, Oihan Sancet, Iñaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Ibai Gómez, Aritz Aduriz, Kenan Kodro, Asier Villalibre