Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga In India, UK & US

The Spanish El-derbi between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid is set to take place for the second time in La Liga this season. In the first leg it was Real Madrid, who reigned supreme, scoring 2 goals to Atletico's 1. On the points table Real Madrid are 10 points above Atletico Madrid. However, Atletico can further spoil Real Madrid's contention for the top position, as the Whites are trailing FC Barcalona by 8 points. So, a loss or draw can potentially give Barca a major lead. Madrid on the other hand would look to gain all three points to keep the race going. Thus, what will transpire, who will get the bragging rights, everything will be witnessed, but how?

Here are all the details regarding when and where to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live.

When and Where will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match be played?

The Real Madrid will host Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Febbruary 25, 2023.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be telecast live on Sports 18/HD on February 25. The live telecast will begin from 11:00 PM, IST.

Where to watch the live stream of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and on Voot app and website.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live can tune in to Premier Sports 1 or La Liga TV. As for the Madrid Derby live streaming, fans can tune in to the Premier Player app. The match will commence live at 6:30 PM BST on Saturday, February 25.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match in the US?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of La Liga matches will not be available in the United States. However, fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streaming on ESPN+. The Madrid Derby is set to kick-off live at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 25.