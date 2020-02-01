Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid: Players Who Have Played For Both Madrid Teams

Real Madrid are all set to host Atletico Madrid for the third Madrid derby of the season. Both the sides failed to score (in the stipulated 90 minutes) in the first two games. The Los Blancos are currently on the top of the LaLiga 2019-20 points table. As for Atletico Madrid, they are on the fifth spot of the table. The Madrid derby is always an interesting affair as big players go head-to-head against each other.
Both the teams have seen a fair share of superstars in their squad in the past. However, it has also happened that many players have played for both the Madrid teams during their career. Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Morata are a couple of examples of players who have played for both the teams. Let's have a look at some of the players who have donned both Real Madrid's and Atletico Madrid's jerseys.
Bernd Schuster
Real Madrid 1988
Atletico Madrid 1990
Santiago Solari
Atletico Madrid 1999
Real Madrid 2000
Raul Gonzalez
Atletico Madrid (Youth Career)- 1990
Real Madrid- 1992
Juanfran
Real Madrid- 2004
Atletico Madrid- 2011
José Antonio Reyes
Real Madrid- 2006 (loan)
Atletico Madrid- 2007
Alvaro Morata
Real Madrid- 2010
Atletico Madrid- 2019
Thibaut Courtois
Atletico Madrid- 2011
Real Madrid- 2018
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played on February 1, 2020, 8:30 PM (IST).
