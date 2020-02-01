Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid: Players Who Have Played For Both Madrid Teams

Real Madrid are all set to host Atletico Madrid for the third Madrid derby of the season. Both the sides failed to score (in the stipulated 90 minutes) in the first two games. The Los Blancos are currently on the top of the LaLiga 2019-20 points table. As for Atletico Madrid, they are on the fifth spot of the table. The Madrid derby is always an interesting affair as big players go head-to-head against each other.

Both the teams have seen a fair share of superstars in their squad in the past. However, it has also happened that many players have played for both the Madrid teams during their career. Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Morata are a couple of examples of players who have played for both the teams. Let's have a look at some of the players who have donned both Real Madrid's and Atletico Madrid's jerseys.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Players who played for both the teams

Bernd Schuster

Real Madrid 1988

Atletico Madrid 1990

Santiago Solari

Atletico Madrid 1999

Real Madrid 2000

Raul Gonzalez

Atletico Madrid (Youth Career)- 1990

Real Madrid- 1992

Juanfran

Real Madrid- 2004

Atletico Madrid- 2011

José Antonio Reyes

Real Madrid- 2006 (loan)

Atletico Madrid- 2007

Alvaro Morata

Real Madrid- 2010

Atletico Madrid- 2019

Thibaut Courtois

Atletico Madrid- 2011

Real Madrid- 2018

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played on February 1, 2020, 8:30 PM (IST).

🎙💬 #Zidane: "It's a special match, it's a derby... we always want our fans with us and I think that's what will happen tomorrow."#RealMadridAtleti | #RMCity pic.twitter.com/xH2NgZromD — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 31, 2020

