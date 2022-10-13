Real Madrid Vs Barcelona: El Clasico, World Football’s Most Star-studded Game

ElClasico undoubtedly brings together the biggest names in the world game. Here are just a few of the stars who’ll be on show this Sunday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.



Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona)

FC Barcelona completed one of the most impressive transfers of the 2022 summer transfer window by acquiring Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. The Polish striker has long been one of the best players in the world and is still at his peak. In his final two seasons at Bayern Munich, he won the European Golden Boot in both those years.

Vinícius (Real Madrid)

One of the most entertaining footballers to watch on the planet right now is Vinícius. The Brazilian is able to dribble, assist and score, and he capped off a breakthrough 2021/22 season by scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Gerard Piqué (FC Barcelona)

Few players could embody the Catalan club more than Piqué, who came through the ranks at the club and has been a rock at the centre of defence since returning from a short spell in England in 2008. He has faced Real Madrid more times than any other club (42) with a strong record: W19 D10 L13.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid’s first-choice No.9 for over a decade. He is already the second-top goalscorer in Real Madrid’s history and is expected to collect his first ever Ballon d’Or award the day after this ElClasico.

Pedri (FC Barcelona)

FC Barcelona midfielder Pedri is still only 19 years of age, but already he is an undisputed starter for Barça and for the Spanish national team. He won the 2021 Golden Boy prize, which is the award given out each year by Italian newspaper Tuttosport to the best player under the age of 21.

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

As the 2018 Ballon d’Or and World Cup 2018 Golden Ball winner, Modrić has been at the top of world football for most of the past decade. The creative spark in Carlo Ancelotti’s side, the Croatian remains a fundamental cog in the team despite his age (37).

Ousmane Dembélé (FC Barcelona)

Dembélé generated the most assists in LaLiga Santander last season, producing 13 assists in just 21 games. He then signed a contract extension and has been the most-used FC Barcelona outfielder so far this season, dominating the right wing.

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

One of the best goalkeepers in world football, the Belgian has won the Zamora award for LaLiga Santander’s best goalkeeper three times: in 2013 and 2014 (with Atletico de Madrid) and in 2020, when he conceded just 20 goals in 34 games. He was also awarded the Golden Glove at the 2018 World Cup as the tournament’s best goalkeeper.