Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, El Clasico Live

One of the biggest fixtures in the football calendar will take place in the Spanish capital on Saturday, April 10 as Real Madrid welcome Barcelona for the latest edition of El Clasico. The LaLiga clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Sunday, April 11 at 12:30 AM IST) at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Here's a look at the Real Madrid vs Barcelona team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico preview

Real Madrid are currently in third place on the LaLiga table with 63 points, two behind Barcelona and three behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. There is no question that Zinedine Zidane's men have had their problems during the 2020-21 campaign, but it has been a strong few weeks for Los Blancos and it could be a very successful end to the season. Unbeaten in LaLiga since the end of January, the defending LaLiga champions have won seven and drawn three of their last 10 league matches to leave themselves very much in the title picture.

Madrid ran out 2-0 winners over Eibar in the league last weekend, with Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema on the scoresheet. They also recorded a crucial 3-1 UCL quarter-final first-leg win against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Barcelona were not in Champions League action during the week, with the Catalan giants losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 stage of the competition towards the start of March. As a result, Ronald Koeman's men will have had longer to prepare for this match, with their last fixture bringing a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid in LaLiga on Monday night. La Blaugrana are in second place on the LaLiga table, just two points behind Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona team news, injuries and suspensions

For Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos is ruled out due to a calf problem, while the match will also come too soon for Dani Carvajal, who is still battling to overcome a thigh issue. Varane is also unavailable due to a positive coronavirus test, and Eden Hazard has been left out of the squad despite making progress in his recovery from a muscular problem.

For the visitors, Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati remain on the sidelines with knee injuries, while number two goalkeeper Neto Moura is still battling an ankle problem. Gerard Pique has made huge steps forward in his recovery from a knee problem and should be on the bench, but the experienced defender is unlikely to start.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

A win for either team would see them move to the summit of LaLiga, at least for another 24 hours. However, based on the recent form of both teams and the injury concerns for Real Madrid, our prediction is a 2-1 win for the visitors.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch El Clasico live?

In India, there will be no live broadcast of the LaLiga game. However, fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook (Sunday, April 11 at 12:30 AM IST). Live scores and updates from the game will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Real Madrid, Barcelona Instagram