Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US & UK?

The world is on the edge of its seat as the fierce rivals Real Madrid donning Royal White and Barcelona proudly wearing their Blaugrana colours will go head-to-head against each other on March 21, at the historic Santiago Bernabeu. Currently, Real Madrid is atop the LaLiga standings with a 10 points lead whereas Barcelona is sitting at the number 3 position with 51 points.

Vikings will look to further extend their lead whereas Xavi's Barcelona will look to stop the winning run of Real Madrid over them as the players from Los Blancos has not lost a single El Clasico since 2019.

The points table could see a major shift post the El Clasico since Catalans are currently tied with 4th position Athletico Madrid and have a lead of just two points against Real Betis who are currently placed 5th on the La Liga table.

While many questions the level and excitement of El Clasico post the departure of Ronaldo and Messi from the Spanish league, this tie still remains very important for the supporters of Los Blancos and Barcelona.

Real Madrid & Barcelona Team News

The two undisputed starters Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy will be forced to sit on the bench as both suffered an injury in their last league game. Carlo Ancelotti though has a player like Nacho to replace Ferland it will exciting to watch who will rise up on the big night fill the big boots of Karim Benzema.

Ex-gunner Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will be playing his first el Clasico whereas the veteran Dani Alves will be one of the bankable players in the Blaugrana colours as Xavi will count on his experience.

Previous outings

Real Madrid is confidently entering the all-important fixture as they hammered 3 goals against Mallorca in their previous game in Laliga. Before the La Liga game, Real Madrid did what most of the pundits thought as impossible as they defeated star-studded PSG in Santiago Bernebeu and marched their way in the Quarter Finals of the Champions League. The credits for the remontada on the Champions League night deservingly goes to Karim Benzema as the captain hammered a hattrick in the second half.

Barcelona defeated Osasuna, scoring 4 goals in their last La Liga fixture. The outfit failed to qualify for the champions league knockout rounds this season while playing the Europa League the Spanish club defeated Galatasaray by a single goal margin.

El Clasico predicted line up

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Bale.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Pique, Eric Garcia, Alba, Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Traore, Ferran, Aubameyang.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream

Fans wondering how to watch the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona live in India can tune in to the MTV channel. The El Clasico can also be viewed using the live stream on the Voot app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on ESPN+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on LaLiga TV.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Date: Sunday, March 21, 2022

Time: 1:30 am IST

Image: @realmadriden/@FCBarcelona - Twitter