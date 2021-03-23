Real Madrid Vs Barcelona: OTD 7 Years Ago, Messi Grabbed An Iconic El Clasico Winner

Barcelona on Tuesday, March 23 rejoiced in their famous El Clasico victory of 2014 as Lionel Messi grabbed a late iconic winner. Lionel Messi starred in the game as he scored a hattrick. Barcelona shared this glorious memory on their official Twitter handle.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Lionel Messi scores dramatic late winner in El Clasico 2014

On this day, March 23, 2014, Lionel Messi scored a late El Clasico winner as Barcelona beat fierce rivals Real Madrid 4-3. Barcelona captioned the post, "A spectacular day, even by Leo #Messi's standards," suggesting the importance of the goals by their talisman. Read the complete tweet below.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Messi El Clasico record

Throughout Leo Messi's illustrious career, the Argentine has shattered several records but none would matter more to him than the records in El Clasico games, considering his allegiance to Barcelona. Lionel Messi is the leading all-time scorer in El Clasico with 26 goals: 18 goals in LaLiga, six in the Spanish Super Cup and two in Europe. Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stéfano are a distant second with 18 goals in El Clasico. Moreover, Messi has also recorded the most number of assists with 14 to his name.

Lionel Messi stats

During Barcelona's game against Real Sociedad on the weekend, Lionel Messi broke another record. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner became the Barcelona player with the most appearances (768) in history as he surpassed Xavi. The Argentine star also outdid his arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, to score the most non-penalty goals (636) as compared to Ronaldo's tally of 635. In total, Messi has now scored 663 goals in 768 appearances for Barcelona.

Barcelona stats: Blaugrana unbeaten in 18 LaLiga games

As Lionel Messi continues to break records, he also helps Barcelona to continue their stellar run this reason. After the 6-1 win over Real Sociedad, Barcelona now remain unbeaten in their previous 18 LaLiga games. The Catalan giants are currently second on the LaLiga table, having racked up 62 points in 28 games. The Blaugrana trail leaders Atletico Madrid by four points and will next take on Real Valladolid on April 5.

Lionel Messi net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Lionel Messi's net worth is estimated to be around a whopping $600 million, making him one of the wealthiest sportspersons around the globe. Most of Messi's annual income can be attributed to his earnings from Barcelona and his various endorsements. Messi endorses brands such as Adidas, Pepsi, Huawei, Gatorade, MasterCard and Lays.

