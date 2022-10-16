Real Madrid Vs Barcelona: What Happened The Last Time Barca Met Madrid In El Clasico?

Matchday 9 of the 2022/23 La Liga season is set to witness a blockbuster clash as reigning champions Real Madrid are all set to host leaders Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling and feisty match between two of the biggest rivals in club football, here is a look at what happened during the last El Clasico.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: What happened in last meeting?

The last Real Madrid vs Barcelona match took place in March earlier this year when the Catalan giants thrashed their arch-rivals 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. While the El Clasico defeat made little difference to Los Blancos' campaign as they went on to win the league title comfortably, it was a humiliating defeat to their biggest rivals and that too at home.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring for the Catalan giants in the 29th minute with an assist from Ousmane Dembele before the Frenchman provided an assist to Ronald Araujo for the second goal in the 38th minute.

It did not take long for the scoreline to worsen for Real Madrid as they conceded the third goal after just two minutes into the second half, with Ferran Torres finding the back of the net following an assist from Aubameyang. The two then combined again for the fourth and final goal in the 51st minute to land a major blow to Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona team news

Real Madrid have been dealt with a massive blow ahead of the El Clasico as they will be without star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. As a result, Andriy Lunin is expected to be the goalkeeper for Los Blancos. While Carlo Ancelotti's side will also be without Dani Ceballos, the Spaniard's injury is unlikely to cause many difficulties for Real Madrid who have the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric in their side.

However, the same cannot be said for Barcelona, who have several injuries on their side. The Catalan giants will be without Memphis Depay, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Hector Bellerin and Franck Kessie. And that is not it, as star defender Jules Kounde is also a doubt for the clash.