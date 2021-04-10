Real Madrid Vs Barcelona: Which Of The 2 LaLiga Clubs Is Richer? RM Vs FCB Net Worth

Real Madrid lock horns with Barcelona at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Saturday, April 10 in what will be the first El Clasico of 2021. The LaLiga clash between the two Spanish giants is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Sunday, April 11 at 12:30 AM IST). However, here's a look at the net worth of the two European heavyweights ahead of their blockbuster showdown.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona preview

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid are in third place on the LaLiga table, just two points behind Barcelona who are second. Los Blancos have been in a great run of form recently, and are unbeaten in their last 10 league games. The 13-time European champions will be hoping to extend that impressive run when they host Barcelona this weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place on the LaLiga table with 65 points from 29 games, just one point behind Atletico Madrid. Ronald Koeman's men extended their winning streak to six games when they beat Real Valladolid 1-0 on Monday.

Are Barcelona richer than Real Madrid? Catalan giants named richest club in the world in 2021

Earlier in February, Barcelona were named the world's richest football club in 2021 according to the Deloitte rankings. The Catalan outfit retained a slight margin ahead of eternal rivals Real Madrid despite having a revenue fall of €125 million to €715 million in 2019-20. On the other hand, reports suggested that Los Blancos had raked in a staggering €714.9 million that year.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona net worth details: How are Real Madrid richer than Barcelona?

However, Barcelona's status as the richest club in the world has been overshadowed by their €1.2 billion debt alongside the revelation that talisman Lionel Messi's salary is at a staggering €555 million. As per the latest reports from Forbes, Barcelona's net worth is an estimated €3.6 billion. On the other hand, Real Madrid's net worth is estimated to be around €3.8 billion, slightly more than that of Barcelona.

El Clasico history: Real Madrid vs Barcelona H2H record and recent meetings

There have been a total of 181 LaLiga matches between these two teams throughout history, and Madrid hold the advantage in the head-to-head department with 74 victories in comparison to Barcelona's 72 triumphs. There have been a total of 35 draws between the two teams in the Spanish top division.

Real Madrid have also come out victorious in the last two Clasico fixtures but Barcelona are still waiting for their first win in this fixture since a 1-0 success in March 2019. Blaugrana will be hoping for Lionel Messi to continue his sizzling form in front of goal this weekend. The Argentine is the top goalscorer in El Clasico history with 26 goals to his name.

