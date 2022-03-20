Real Madrid Vs Barcelona: Who Will Replace Karim Benzema? How Could It Impact El Clasico?

French football superstar Karim Benzema has been the most impressive player for Real Madrid in the 2021-22 season, having returned with a total of 32 goals and 13 assists in 34 matches he has played this season. However, he will miss out on the El Clasico match between Madrid and fierce-rivals Barcelona, scheduled to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday night, local time, due to an injury. He injured his left leg during Monday’s La Liga clash against Mallorca and is yet to recover from the injury.

Who will replace Karim Benzema against Barcelona?

Speaking about the absence of Benzema, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said to the reporters that the team can still win the El Clasico without the services of their star striker.

"Yes, I think so, we can do it. He’s obviously an important part of this team, but he usually gets the job done and we now have to keep that job and look for other solutions upstairs,” Ancelotti said. However, the head coach didn’t reveal who will replace the 34-year-old in the squad against Barcelona.

Weighing in on his views about Benzema’s injury, Ancelotti added that the Frenchman is 34-years-old and injuries can happen sometimes.

"They are very minor annoyances and he has recovered very quickly. When he has come back, he has made a difference. We have another two weeks to work with him and then he will make a difference again. He doesn't worry me that he won't play tomorrow because we have time for him to play at the end of the season and make a difference," the coach concluded.

How will Benzema's absence impact El Clasico?

It's a real struggle for any team to lose its top scorer, especially when the player is of Karim Benzema's calibre. Hence, Real Madrid will have to figure out a way to keep the goals flowing. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang firing on all cylinders for Barcelona, Madrid would have hoped to have Benzema available.

Karim Benzema's amazing 2021-22 season

Benzema is on an all-time high in the current season as he is the highest goalscorer in La Liga with 22 goals in 25 games so far. Apart from that, he has also contributed with 11 assists for Madrid in the Spanish league.

Meanwhile, he has scored 8 goals in 7 Champions League matches so far, and played a big hand in taking the team through to the quarterfinals. At the same time, Benzema also contributed with two goals in two Supercopa games.

