Real Madrid Vs Barcelona: Why Did The Two Teams Sport New Kits At El Clasico?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid - the El Clasico, is without a doubt one of the most famous football rivalries in the world. The competition has been going on since the turn of the twentieth century, and it has now become a part of the sport's history.

The jerseys of the respective sides have been a crucial component of the rivalry between Europe's two top clubs. Real Madrid has always worn their white jersey, whether at home or away, while Barcelona have always donned their customary blue and red.

However, when Real Madrid and Barcelona met on Sunday for their La Liga clash, they were both wearing different kits. While Barcelona players wore the ‘Senyera kit', Real players were seen sporting black jerseys. So, why did the two teams sport new kits at El Clasico?

According to reports, Real Madrid wore the black jersey to commemorate the club's 120th anniversary. Real Madrid's kit sponsor Adidas designed the jersey in collaboration with Yohji Yamamoto to mark the club's 120th anniversary. The special kit included a pink jersey for the goalkeeper.

Barcelona players, on the other hand, were spotted sporting the Senyera kit, which was originally released in 2019. As per reports, Barcelona president Joan Laporta asked his players to wear the yellow and red uniform. It's unclear why Barcelona players donned the Senyera kit in yesterday's match, but since the colours represent the Spanish region of Catalonia, where the independence movement has recently gained traction, it has been speculated that it could be a political message.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 4-0 in the match, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a brace for his team. The other goal scorers in last night's contest were Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres. Aubameyang scored the game's opening goal in the 29th minute, followed by a goal by Araujo in the 38th minute.

As the game progressed in the second half, Torres continued the onslaught as he registered a goal in the 47th minute, with Aubameyang scoring the game's final goal in the 51st minute. With the victory, Barcelona overcame a three-year drought in El Clasico.

Image: LaLiga/Twitter