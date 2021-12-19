Real Madrid Vs Cadiz CF Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, UK & US?

In what is touted to be an exciting encounter, Real Madrid will welcome Cadiz CF to the Santiago Bernabeu in game week 18 of the La Liga on Monday, December 20 at 1:30 am IST.

Real Madrid currently has a five-point lead at the top and will be looking to bag all three points and make it eleven wins in a row across competitions. As for their opponents, Cadiz CF finds themselves close to the opposite end of the table, and are currently 18th and battling relegation.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz CF Team News

In terms of team news for Real Madrid - Luka Modric, Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal will all miss the game due to testing positive for COVID while Dani Ceballos will miss out due to an ankle problem. Coming to the visitors, Salvi Sanchez is suspended while Jose Mari, Jon Ander Garrido and Isaac Carcelen are all unavailable due to injury.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz CF Possible starting line-ups

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Hazard, Vinicius, Benzema.

Cadiz CF Predicted XI: Ledesma, Akapo, Fali, Cala, Espino, Jonsson, Fernandez, Alarcon, Alejo, Arazamendia, Lozano.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz CF Live Stream

Fans wondering how to watch the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Cadiz CF live in India can tune in to the MTV channel. The Sociedad and Real Madrid match can also be viewed using the live stream on the Voot app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on ESPN+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on LaLiga TV.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Date: Monday, December 20, 2021

Time: 1:30 am IST

Image: Shutterstock