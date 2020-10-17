Real Madrid Vs Cadiz Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid will host newly-promoted Cadiz on Matchday 6 of LaLiga as football in Spain returns following the international break. The game between Real Madrid and Cadiz is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 17 at 6:30 pm local time (10:00 pm IST) at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Here's a look at the Real Madrid vs Cadiz team news, Real Madrid vs Cadiz live stream details along with our Real Madrid vs Cadiz prediction ahead of the clash.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz prediction and preview

Los Blancos are currently at the summit of the LaLiga table with 10 points from four games. The defending champions began their campaign with a goalless draw against Real Sociedad before getting wins over Real Betis, Real Valladolid and Levante in their following games. Real Madrid will be hoping to continue their winning run when they host Cadiz on Saturday.

On the other hand, Cadiz have had an encouraging start since returning to LaLiga and are currently in ninth place with seven points from five games. Alvaro Cervera's side drew 1-1 with Granada just before the international break and will have to be at their best to get anything from their game against Real Madrid. Based on recent results and the form of both teams, our Real Madrid vs Cadiz prediction is a 4-1 win for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz team news, injuries and suspensions

For Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola are ruled out which could lead to a start for Nacho at right-back. Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz are also unavailable for the clash against Cadiz. Marco Asensio could be given a start due to Hazard's injury.

For the visitors, Luismi Quezada and Iza are both unavailable for the game against Real Madrid through injury. However, Alvaro Negredo and Carlos Akapo both served one-game suspensions against Granada and are now available for this match.

LaLiga live stream details: How to watch Real Madrid vs Cadiz?

Fans in the UK can watch the Real Madrid vs Cadiz game on Premier Sports. There will be no live telecast of Real Madrid vs Cadiz in India. However, fans can watch Real Madrid vs Cadiz live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook (Saturday, 10:00 pm IST).

Image Credits - Real Madrid Twitter, Cadiz Instagram