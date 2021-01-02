Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Real Madrid will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Celta Vigo at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on Saturday, January 2. The LaLiga clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Sunday, 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match preview

Defending champions Real Madrid are currently in second place on the LaLiga table, two points behind leaders Atletico de Madrid, who have two games in hand. Zinedine Zidane's side were held to a 1-1 draw against Elche on Wednesday, their third draw of the campaign so far. The LaLiga giants have scored 28 times in the league this season and will be hoping to continue their rich vein of goalscoring form when they lock horns with Celta Vigo on Saturday.

On the other hand, Celta Vigo are eighth in the LaLiga standings, with 23 points from 16 games. Eduardo Coudet's men have won six and lost five games this term. Celta Vigo managed to record an impressive 2-1 win over Huesca earlier this week and will be hoping to build on that result when they visit the Spanish capital this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Rodrygo Goes is sidelined due to a hamstring problem. Star centre-back Sergio Ramos was also not included in the squad to face Celta. However, Eden Hazard is likely to start in attack alongside Karim Benzema.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚 | 22 celestes viaxan a Madrid.



🚫 Sergio, Juncà e Kevin son baixas por lesión e Emre Mor por unhas molestias físicas.#RealMadridCelta #SempreCelta pic.twitter.com/07x7vVWi2m — RC Celta (@RCCelta) January 1, 2021

For the visitors, Kevin Vazquez, Sergio Alvarez and David Junca are on the treatment table. Celta have no other major injuries and will look to field their strongest starting line-up with Nolito, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina and Denis Suarez all included in the team.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction

Given that Real Madrid are missing Sergio Ramos, Celta Vigo could expose their frailties in defence. However, our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for Real Madrid.

LaLiga live: How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live in India?

In India, there will be no live telecast of the game between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo. However, the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live stream will be made available on Facebook on the official LaLiga page (Sunday, 1:30 AM IST). Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Celta Vigo, Real Madrid Twitter