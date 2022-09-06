Quick links:
Image: AP/@realmadrid/Instagram
The LaLiga giants Real Madrid will kick off their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign on Tuesday night with their away match against Celtic. Having won their record 14th UCL title last season, the Karim Benzema starring side is now set to make a title defense. Heading into the game, Celtic will be looking to continue their streak of eight unbeaten games in home fixtures, while Madrid head into the game looking to continue their five-match unbeaten run.
The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Celtic will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Celtic is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday in India.
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 in India. The football fans in India can enjoy the Real Madrid vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 by tuning into the live telecast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.
Indian football fans can also enjoy the Real Madrid vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match by tuning into the live streaming on Sony LIV and Jio TV.
Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Real Madrid vs Celtic, UCL 2022-23 match on BT Sport 3HD and BT Sport Ultimate. The match will kick off at 8 PM BST in the UK.
Soccer fans in the United States can enjoy the live streaming of Real Madrid vs Celtic, UCL 2022-23 match on Paramount+. The match will kick off at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday.
Celtic predicted starting lineup: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Giakoumakis, Jota
Real Madrid predicted starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius