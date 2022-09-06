The LaLiga giants Real Madrid will kick off their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign on Tuesday night with their away match against Celtic. Having won their record 14th UCL title last season, the Karim Benzema starring side is now set to make a title defense. Heading into the game, Celtic will be looking to continue their streak of eight unbeaten games in home fixtures, while Madrid head into the game looking to continue their five-match unbeaten run.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Celtic, UCL 2022-23 match being played?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Celtic will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

When will the Real Madrid vs Celtic, UCL 2022-23 match begin?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Celtic is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday in India.

How to watch the live telecast of Real Madrid vs Celtic, UCL 2022-23 match in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 in India. The football fans in India can enjoy the Real Madrid vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 by tuning into the live telecast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of Real Madrid vs Celtic, UCL 2022-23 match in India?

Indian football fans can also enjoy the Real Madrid vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match by tuning into the live streaming on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match in UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Real Madrid vs Celtic, UCL 2022-23 match on BT Sport 3HD and BT Sport Ultimate. The match will kick off at 8 PM BST in the UK.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match in US?

Soccer fans in the United States can enjoy the live streaming of Real Madrid vs Celtic, UCL 2022-23 match on Paramount+. The match will kick off at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Real Madrid vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match: Predicted lineups

Celtic predicted starting lineup: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Giakoumakis, Jota

Real Madrid predicted starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius