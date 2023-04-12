Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Champions League: Head To Head Record & Predicted Lineups

Champions League Quarterfinal: Real Madrid are set to host Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid have completely been a completely different entity in this tournament in the last few seasons. One the back of a tumultuous run of games, Chelsea's primary target will be to stabilise their current stand.

Madrid lifted the Champions League title last season under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti and the Italian will be adamant to prove his doubters once again. He has reportedly been linked with the Brazil job but the former Chelsea manager seems to be unperturbed as he is completely focused on the ongoing season.

“[Lampard] knows these kinds of games well and how to prepare his team. He has been here for a week, but he will do well in the time he is at Chelsea.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Head to Head and Predicted lineups

“We have to respect the team and the club, they have very good players and even if they are not in a good moment they have great motivation and will bring out the best. It’s a squad of a very high level."

Both teams have been involved in four matches in the UCL so far. Real Madrid have emerged victorious on one occasion while Chelsea have claimed two victories. One match is drawn. Chelsea do have an edge given their past records but if the current form is taken into account Madrid have been the most consistent side in the UCL currently. Frank Lampard will be pitted against his former manager and the former England midfielder insisted the road is quite difficult ahead of them. “Games like tomorrow are a great chance to perform and show the personality that makes you a proper leader. We will try, if we can, to create our own little bit of history, but the steps in front of us are very difficult of course."

The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Enzo, Kante, Kovacic, Sterling, Felix, Havertz.