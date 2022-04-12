Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League QFs In India, US & UK

Defending European Champions Chelsea will have their task cut out when they travel to Madrid to face Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League clash. Real Madrid already has one foot in the semi-finals after their 3-1 win in London in the 1st leg and the Los Blancos will look to seal the victory on their home ground.

The second leg of the Real Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match will be taking place at the Santiago Bernabeau and is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 13. Ahead of an exciting 2nd leg clash, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live streaming details.

Champions League quarterfinal: Details on how to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea online

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. If fans are wondering about where to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea online, one can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, in order to follow the live updates and scores of the matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea match in US

Football fans in US who are wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS. As for the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live streaming, fans can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 12.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live streaming in the UK?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in the UK can tune in to the BT Sports network. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to BT Sports online. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 8:00 PM BST on Tuesday, April 12.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea squad details

Real Madrid squad

Courtois, Lunin, Fuidias, Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferlen Mendy, Rafa Marín, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas Vazquez., Dani Ceballos, Camavinga, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Jović, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Chelsea Squad

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marcus Bettinelli, Trevoh Chalobah, Edouard Mendy, Saul Niguez, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz, Malang Sarr, Harvey Vale.