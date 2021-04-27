Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Prediction, Live Stream, Team News, Champions League Preview

Real Madrid will lock horns with Chelsea for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Tuesday, April 27. The game between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Wednesday, April 28 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Real Madrid vs Chelsea team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: UCL semi-final first leg preview

Real Madrid booked their place in the final four of the UCL with a 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the quarter-finals. However, Zinedine Zidane's side will go into this game on the back of a disappointing goalless stalemate with Real Betis in LaLiga. Los Blancos are currently in second place on the Spanish league table, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid, who last won the trophy in 2018, will hope to get the better of the 2012 UCL champions on Tuesday, which will take them one step closer to the final.

Meanwhile, Chelsea survived a late scare against Porto to beat the Primeira Liga giants 2-1 over two legs of the UCL quarter-finals. More recently, the Blues also boosted their top-four prospects with a 1-0 win at West Ham United at the weekend. Thomas Tuchel took charge of Chelsea after Frank Lampard's sacking in January and has done exceedingly well so far, losing just once across all competitions.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea team news, injuries and suspensions

For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is fit and raring to go following several weeks out with injury. Federico Valverde remains in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. Zidane will also have to work without Sergio Ramos (calf) and Lucas Vazquez (knee) for the first leg.

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic and is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea prediction

Given that Real Madrid are playing this fixture at home, our prediction for the contest is a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Champions League live telecast: How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD. The Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream will be available on the Hotstar app and on SonyLIV for all premium users. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

