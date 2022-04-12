Real Madrid Vs Chelsea: What Do The Stats Say? Who Holds The Historical Advantage?

Defending European Champions Chelsea have a mountain to climb when they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in the early hours of Wednesday, April 13. The first leg of the Real Madrid vs Chelsea match played at Stamford Bridge ended with Real Madrid winning the match 3-1. Let's take a look at head-to-head record between these two teams.

UEFA Champions League: Chelsea holds historical edge but Real Madrid has edge in the second leg

Both the teams will be entering the second leg tie of the UEFA Champions League with convincing wins in their respective league. The La Liga leaders got the better of Getafe 2-0 at home while Chelsea thumped Southampton 6-0 in an away fixture. Speaking about the UEFA Champions League head-to-head record between both the teams Chelsea clearly holds an edge over their rivals. Real Madrid and Chelsea have faced each other six times in the competition in the past, with Chelsea winning three matches, while two matches ended in a drawn. Real Madrid’s recent 3-1 triumph at Stamford Bridge was their first-ever win over the Blues.

Champions League quarterfinal: Real Madrid vs Chelsea preview

For Chelsea, the road to the semi-final is tougher as they need to score at least three goals and not concede even only in order to qualify for the semi-finals. Real Madrid on the other hand has one foot in the semifinal after securing a stunning 3-1 win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge with Karim Benzema scoring goals for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea squad details

Real Madrid squad

Courtois, Lunin, Fuidias, Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferlen Mendy, Rafa Marín, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas Vazquez., Dani Ceballos, Camavinga, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Jović, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Chelsea Squad

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marcus Bettinelli, Trevoh Chalobah, Edouard Mendy, Saul Niguez, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz, Malang Sarr, Harvey Vale.