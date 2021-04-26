Real Madrid Vs Chelsea: Zidane Dodges Super League Questions To Focus On UCL Semi-finals

Zinedine Zidane and his Blancos' focus shifts from the controversial European Super League to Champions League as they prepare to play the Real Madrid vs Chelsea match in the upcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday. The first leg of the final four is all set to be played at Stadio Alfredo Di Stefano with the UCL semi-final time scheduled for 12:30 AM (Wednesday, April 28 ) according to IST.

Zinedine Zidane provides Real Madrid team news ahead of Chelsea clash

During the pre-match press conference ahead of the Real Madrid vs Chelsea clash, The French tactician interacted with the press with Zinedine Zidane reportedly avoiding passing comments on the highly controversial European Super League. Rather the Frenchman was all focused on the semi-final clash and emphasised how the team is playing well and wants to put in a good performance on Tuesday. He added that the team is aiming to prepare in the best way for the competition as the players look to compete against Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final.

ðŸ‘” Zidane: "What we want is to put in a good performance."#UCL pic.twitter.com/rTKG25FtPs — Real Madrid C.F. ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@realmadriden) April 26, 2021

Earlier, the Frenchman also spoke of the players missing from the Real Madrid squad during their draw against Real Betis as Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, and Ferland Mendy remained unavailable for Los Blancos on Saturday. Zidane hinted that Ferland Mendy and Kroos have been training well in recent times and could be in contention to start against Chelsea. However, club captain Sergio Ramos is expected to miss Chelsea's trip to Spain and might only be available for selection for the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea on the other hand will remain without the services of former Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic who will miss the first leg due to a thigh injury. Apart from Kovacic, the Blues of London do not have any health concerns or injury scares as Thomas Tuchel's men prepare for their trip to Spain.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea head to head

The upcoming UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Chelsea match is only the third encounter between both sides as they last played each other in the UEFA Super Cup back in 1998. The Blues have a tiny advantage in the head-to-head results as they are unbeaten in European competition, registering two wins and one draw against Los Blancos previously.

With the first leg set to be a home match for Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane is expected to have a pragmatic approach towards the game as the Frenchman could focus on not conceding goals with Real Madrid aiming to stop Chelsea from getting an away goal in the first leg. Chelsea on the other hand will be aiming to make full use of the plethora of attacking options they have upfront and will aim to unlock Real Madrid's defence.