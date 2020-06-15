Real Madrid Vs Eibar Highlights, Match Report, Player Ratings And LaLiga Points Table

Real Madrid breezed by LaLiga strugglers Eibar 3-1 in their first game back after LaLiga restart. Goals from Toni Kroos, captain Sergio Ramos and Marcelo ensured Real came back within two points of first-placed Barcelona, who beat Mallorca 4-0 on Sunday. Keep reading for the Real Madrid vs Eibar highlights, match reports, player ratings and LaLiga table.

Real Madrid vs Eibar highlights, match report

With Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium being revamped, Real played their first game after LaLiga restart at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, where their reserve side play their fixtures. Toni Kroos opened the scoring within the first five minutes when he slotted the ball home from the edge of the box after a poor clearance presented him with the opportunity to take a first-time shot. Captain Sergio Ramos added the second at the half-hour mark. Ramos continued his sensational run after intercepting the ball in his own half. Eden Hazard, who found himself one-on-one with the keeper, chose to lay off the captain for a simple finish. Just minutes later, Marcelo added a third with a similar effort to that of Kroos.

Eibar pulled one back in the second half after substitute Pedro Bigas saw his shot squeeze past Thibaut Courtois, denying the Belgian his 13th clean sheet in LaLiga this season. The game ended at 3-1 in favour of Real Madrid. Sunday's match against Eibar was also Zinedine Zidane's 200th match as the manager of the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid vs Eibar highlights, LaLiga table, LaLiga fixtures

With 59 points in 28 games, Real Madrid keep the pressure on defending Laliga champions Barcelona, who are just two points ahead of Los Blancos. Real Madrid will next face Valencia on Friday night (Saturday IST). As for 16th-placed Eibar, the LaLiga strugglers will host Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

How is your team doing in the #LaLigaSantander standings? 🤔💭 pic.twitter.com/95W4OyACsh — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 14, 2020

Real Madrid vs Eibar highlights, player ratings

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

Dani Carvajal - 6/10

Sergio Ramos - 8/10

Raphael Varane - 7/10

Marcelo - 8/10

Luka Modric - 7/10

Toni Kroos - 8/10

Casemiro - 6/10

Rodrygo - 6.5/10

Karim Benzema - 6.5/10

Eden Hazard - 7.5/10

Eibar

Marko Dmitrovic - 5/10

Anaitz Arbilla - 6/10

Paulo Oliveira - 6.5/10

Roberto Correa - 6/10

Rafa Soares - 5/10

Edu Esposito - 6.5/10

Sergio Alvarez - 5.5/10

Sebastian Cristoforo - 7.5/10

Fabian Orellana - 5.5/10

Pablo De Blasis - 7/10

Kike - 6/10

