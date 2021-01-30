Real Madrid Vs Levante Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Real Madrid will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in LaLiga when they host Levante on Saturday, January 30. The game between Real Madrid and Levante is scheduled to kick off at 4:15 PM local time (8:45 PM IST) at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid. Here's a look at the Real Madrid vs Levante team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the game.

Real Madrid vs Levante match preview

Zinedine Zidane's side recorded a 4-1 win over Alaves last weekend to move on to 40 points in the table, but they are still seven points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who also have a game in hand. Real Madrid suffered a shock defeat against third-tier side Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 after their Super Cup semi-final loss against Athletic Bilbao. Los Blancos now have five straight league matches against Levante, Huesca, Getafe, Valencia and Real Valladolid before travelling to Atalanta for the first leg of their last-16 Champions League contest.

Meanwhile, Levante were in Copa del Rey action on Tuesday and progressed through to the quarter-final stage following a 4-2 win over Valladolid. However, Paco Lopez will be concerned with his team's form in the league as Levante currently sit in 12th place on the LaLiga table, with 23 points from 19 games. Levante were held to a 2-2 draw by Valladolid in the league last weekend.

Real Madrid vs Levante team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Rodrygo Goes and Federico Valverde miss out due to injury while Nacho is unavailable after a positive COVID-19 test. Captain Sergio Ramos also wasn't included in the squad which could mean that Eder Militao might get the nod alongside Raphael Varane in the heart of Madrid's defence.

For Levante, Jorge de Frutos, Nikola Vukcevic and Jose Campana are all ruled out due to injury. However, the likes of Nemanja Radoja, Jose Luis Morales, Dani Gomez and Roger Marti are expected to return to the starting line-up after being rested for the Cup game.

Real Madrid vs Levante prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for the hosts.

LaLiga live: How to watch Real Madrid vs Levante live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. However, fans can watch Real Madrid vs Levante live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams as well.

Image Credits - Real Madrid, Levante Instagrarm