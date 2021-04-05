Real Madrid Vs Liverpool: Here's What Zidane Had To Say About Klopp Ahead Of UCL Showdown

Real Madrid's next fixture will feature a repeat of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final as they face Liverpool on Tuesday night. With both Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard ruled out, there are significant worries for Zinedine Zidane. But Zidane is optimistic ahead of the clash against Liverpool and this is what he had to say about Jurgen Klopp and his team.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Zinedine Zidane comments upon Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool

Zinedine Zidane was all praises for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team ahead of the UCL quarter-final clash. "He's a great coach. He has experience and the work he has done. Everyone hash their own way. I looked at all the technicians and saw a lot of things about him when he was doing the course," said Zidane in his pre-match press conference.

While speaking of the team, Zidane said, "I think it is a complete team. It's a very solid set. When it comes to playing as a team, he is very good. I would talk about the whole. The three forwards we know. We are going to have to be attentive to everyone."

While speaking of his own team, Zidane made it clear that he believed that his Real Madrid side faced unfair criticism this season. "In the end, we deserve trust. What is said, we can’t change all of that. What we can do is our jobs every day. But through history, this team turns around the things that have been said. We never give up on things, never. While there is a chance we always fight. We have had difficult moments, now we are in a good moment, though it doesn’t mean anything at the moment. We have to keep on fighting and compete," said Zidane.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream? Real Madrid vs Liverpool channel

Real Madrid vs Liverpool first leg of the UCL quarter-final will take place at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in Madrid. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 7 at 12:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, the second leg is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, April 15 at 12:30 AM IST.

In India, the Real Madrid vs Liverpool game will broadcast live on the Sony Sports network. The Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.