Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Real Madrid will square off against Liverpool at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday, April 6. The match between the two European giants is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Wednesday, April 7 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Real Madrid vs Liverpool team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Champions League quarter-final preview

Real Madrid were not at their best in the group stages of this season's competition, winning just three of their six Group B fixtures, but they managed to claim 10 points to finish at the top of the section. Zinedine Zidane's men had their problems at the start of the campaign but have now won nine of their last 11 matches in all competitions, including a 2-0 success over Eibar on Saturday, which moved them to within three points of LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos cruised past Atalanta 4-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 to make it to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Liverpool put in one of their finest performances of the season against Arsenal on Saturday, with Diogo Jota scoring twice in a 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium. The win moved the Reds to fifth place, only three points behind West Ham in fourth. The Merseyside giants picked up 13 points from their six matches against Atalanta, Ajax and FC Midtjylland in the group stages of the competition. Jurgen Klopp's side then beat RB Leipzig 2-0 home and away to comfortably progress to the final eight of the Champions League.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool team news, injuries and suspensions

For Real Madrid, inspirational captain Sergio Ramos is ruled out due to a calf problem. Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard will also miss out on the game on Tuesday. Karim Benzema is expected to lead the line for the hosts.

For Liverpool, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are all definitely out. Klopp might have a big decision to make in the final third of the field involving Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota. The Portuguese star has picked up where he left since returning to action from injury.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool prediction

These two teams faced each other in the UCL final in 2018 in Kyiv, where Real Madrid lifted the trophy for the 13th time. However, Klopp's men won the tournament the following year and are tipped as slight favourites to win the first leg. Our prediction for the game is a narrow 2-1 win for the Reds.

UCL live stream: How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/HD. The Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Real Madrid, Liverpool Twitter