Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League In India, UK And US

Real Madrid will host Liverpool in a Champions League round of 16 encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos secured a brilliant comeback victory at Anfield and have registered a massive advantage over his opponent. The match will start on Thursday at 1:30 AM IST.

A brace each from Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior and another strike from Eder Militao helped the Spanish giants to record a 5-2 victory in the first leg.

It would be an enormously challenging task for Mohamed Salah and Co. to cope with a three-goal deficit while going into an away clash against Real Madrid.

When and Where will the Real Madrid vs Liverpool match be played?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid and Liverpool will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool match in India?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and Liverpool can be watched in India live on the Sony Sports Network.The match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live stream of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool match in India?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and Liverpool can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Liverpool match in the UK?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and Liverpool will have a live telecast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in UK. Football lovers can also stream the match on the BT Sport app. The match will start in the UK at 8:00 PM GMT on Wednesday.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Liverpool match in the US?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid vs Liverpool can be watched live on Univision and TUDN in the USA. The match will be available for live stream on paramount+. In the USA the match will start at 4:00 PM on Wednesday.