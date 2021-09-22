Real Madrid Vs Mallorca LIVE Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Match Live

Real Madrid look ready to host a tricky opponent in the form of RCD Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Thursday, September 23 at 1:30 AM IST. The Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, a point behind cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, though they have played a game extra, meaning that if Real Madrid win tonight they will go to the top of the table. Mallorca on the other hand have recently been promoted and sit at a comfortable position in the standings on 10th.

Both the clubs will be looking to win the match as they both feel they are moving in the right direction, it may be only the beginning of the season, but any points gained are always a boost. One club is aiming to win the La Liga and moving two points clear of their rivals would be a good way to do that, while the other is trying to avoid relegation and a win would put them eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview and Prediction

Real Madrid will be looking to build on their strong start in La Liga after their 4-1 win over Alaves in the opening game followed by a draw and three more wins. They also defeated Inter Milan 1-0 on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. In their last outing, they defeated Valencia after being 1-0 down and scoring two quick-fire goals in the 86th and 88th minutes of the game. Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti seems happy with the squad he has, so it will be interesting to see how this match pans out. Real also have the current longest unbeaten streak in La Liga, with no losses in 23 matches, and will be looking to build on it with a win.

From their standards, given that they are a newly-promoted team and the last time they were promoted they instantly got relegated the next season, they will be happy with their start to the season after two wins, two draws, and just one loss. They are not a side that will just let Madrid run rampant. They will fight for their survival and will work their opponents well.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Team News and Predicted Line-up

Real Madrid's injury woes from last season continue as they have a total of six players injured. Ancelotti will be without Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, Toni Kroos, Marcelo and Ferland Mendy. The good news is that Mariano Diaz makes a return to the matchday squad so that means the Italian coach has another rotation option. Ancelotti will be looking to rotate his squad today because the matches are coming hard and fast.

Mallorca will have Madrid's loanee Takefusa Kubo who has been a bright and energetic addition to the team. Lago Junior is expected to make the starting XI ahead of Fer Nino after the Cote d'Ivoire striker was rested over the weekend.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Gutierrez; Casemiro, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Asensio, Vinícius; Benzema

Mallorca: Reina, Sastre, Valljent, Olivan, Costa, Battaglia, Baba, Rodriguez, Junior, Kubo, Mboula

How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga Match Live in India

Football fans in India who want to watch LaLiga matches in India can tune in to MTV or VH1 on their television sets. The Real Madrid vs Mallorca match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 23 at 1:30 AM IST at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Live Streaming

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca match can be live-streamed on the Voot Select app or website. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 23 at 1:30 AM IST at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Image: Twitter/@realmadrid, Twitter/@RCD_Mallorca