Real Madrid Vs Man City: Mohamed Salah Picks Which Team He Would Want To Face In UCL Final

Following an impressive 3-2 victory on the night and 5-2 on aggregate against Villarreal on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah had no hesitation in revealing the team he would like to face in the finals. The other semi-final will be played against current Premier League leaders Manchester City and newly crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid. The match will take place live at 12:30 AM IST on May 5.

Real Madrid vs Man City: Salah picks team he wants to face in final

While speaking to BT Sport after Liverpool's 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal, Mohamed Salah said he was looking to get revenge against Real Madrid, having lost 3-1 to them in the UEFA Champions League 2018 finals. "I want to play Madrid," said the Egyptian international. "I have to be honest. City is a really tough team. We played against them a few times this season. But if you ask me personally, I would prefer Madrid."

However, it is going to be extremely difficult for the Liverpool winger's wish to be fulfilled as heading into the second leg on Wednesday at the Spanish Capital, Manchester City currently have a 4-3 lead over Real Madrid. At the same time, if any team could change the tie around, it is the 13-times UCL champions from Spain.

Jurgen Klopp delighted to reach fourth Champions League final

While Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp would have been anxious for most of the first half, with his team 2-0 down in the second leg, he was all smiles at the end of the night when he realized he had made it to his fourth UEFA Champions League final as a coach. He reached one UCL final with Borrusia Dortmund in 2013 and three with Liverpool in the past five years.

While speaking to BT Sport following the conclusion of the match, Klopp said, "It feels like the first in 20 [years]. It's outstanding because we obviously made it a little tricky for ourselves, but we knew this kind of thing could happen. We knew what was wrong because it was obvious, but we didn't have a situation to show them where we got it right."

With Real Madrid and Manchester City set to face each other later tonight, it will be interesting to see who will face Liverpool at the Parc des Princes on the 29th of this month in the showpiece event.