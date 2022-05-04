Real Madrid Vs Manchester City: Key Player Battles That Will Decide Who Plays UCL Final

The day has finally arrived when the two absolute beasts of their respective leagues will lock horns for the final berth in the Champions League. Real Madrid who was recently crowned, the champions of the Spanish league will be high on confidence on their home turf while facing their opponents Manchester City. The game is expected to be filled with lots of goals, especially after the first leg encounter where booth teams in total smashed 7 goals.

For those who missed, in the last week, Real Madrid vs Manchester City, both teams were majorly playing in the midfield, unlike many other games where teams rely on flanks. Other than that few key players from both teams missed the previous game due to respective injuries but will be returning in the final leg which will definitely add more spice to the game. On the aggregate, the English team, Manchester City has a lead of a goal as the previous game ended with a scoreline of 4-3. Despite a goal lead Pep's team knows the game is still evenly poised as it will be difficult to play against a full packed Santiago Bernebeu and especially on the champions league night.

Key Battles for Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid

Casemiro: The player that Real Madird missed the most during the previous encounter was the Brazillian central defender. He not only stands like a mountain in front of the goal but also connects the attack and the defence of the Spanish team. The Blancos CDM is also known for his unconventional defence tactics which have been successful for the Brazillian over years. And of course, with his return, Real Madrid's defensive trio will be complete with Modric and Kroos handling the respective sides of the field. Trivial for new fans, the trio has the record for winning three champions leagues on the trot.

Benzema: The Vikings will undoubtedly rely on their key striker, who has not let them down since Cristiano's departure. The player has been essential for the squad in white, but his position as false-9 had kept him out of the spotlight. However, since being granted complete permission to play as a proper number 9, the player has been on a roll. Despite his goal contributions, the player does not hesitate to drop back and help the midfield in creating opportunities for young guns like Vinicius and Rodrygo on the flanks.

Thibaut Courtois: Real Madrid's main man who often goes unrecognised. There have been some issues with Real Madrid's defence throughout the season; they needed a leader after Ramos left in the summer window, but their number one has proven why he was chosen to guard the Madrid nets. Manchester City will have a hard time defeating him because he uses his height to save high balls and is swift enough to crunch and save rolling bullets.

Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez: Mahrez was in a different form while playing the Vikings in England. The young midfielder created numerous opportunities and when it came to scoring he was just 'unlucky.' It will be a task for the home side to maintain the right flank while defending against this beast in the final leg. The team in white will need to maintain their position while defending or they could leave some open spaces and Manchester City does not have the bad habit of not capitalising on chances.

Phil Foden: The striker showed his class in the previous encounter he did score in the last game but also did miss some opportunities which should have been easily converted. The city will hope those chances will not haunt at the end of the day. The CF of the city is strong enough to convert the inconvertible and also versatile enough to show his skills when he does not possess the ball. Alaba and Mendy will have to be extra alert while defending against Foden.

Kevin De Bruyne: Is the last game not enough as a reason why he is on the list? One of the best midfielders of the modern age most probably will be the player who can take away the leg from the team visitors. It will be important to restrain him and make sure he does not get open spaces because he very well knows how to capitalize on them. On the counter, the Real Madrid squad will again have to be on their toes because he rarely misses those long passes.

Real Madrid collectively has a lot of experience in playing these big games as the Vikings in the past 12 years have played in 10 UCL semifinals and beating such an experienced team will be a real headache for Pep Guardiola. And if all these were not enough the old Spanish saying of Juantio will be reverberating in the ears of City players, "90 minuti en el Bernabeu son molto longos. ( 90 minutes in Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are very long)"