Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Here's How To Watch UCL In India, UK And US

Image: Twitter (@ChampionsLeague)
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City will travel to Spain as they are all set to take on Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Champions League. Man City have been in sublime form and they certainly pose a threat to Madrid's Champions League crown. On the other side, Madrid will come into the game on the back of their Copa del Rey final victory over Osasuna.
A rematch of last season's semifinal would give City the perfect chance to avenge their bitter defeat at the hands of the reigning European Champions. A 6-5 defeat over the two-legged affairs haunted Pep Guardiola's team for a long time and Madrid will be aware of a certain Erling Haaland.
Last season was wild 🤪#UCL pic.twitter.com/9dLdd3fYJO— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 9, 2023
