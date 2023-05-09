Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Here's How To Watch UCL In India, UK And US

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City will travel to Spain as they are all set to take on Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Champions League. Man City have been in sublime form and they certainly pose a threat to Madrid's Champions League crown. On the other side, Madrid will come into the game on the back of their Copa del Rey final victory over Osasuna.

A rematch of last season's semifinal would give City the perfect chance to avenge their bitter defeat at the hands of the reigning European Champions. A 6-5 defeat over the two-legged affairs haunted Pep Guardiola's team for a long time and Madrid will be aware of a certain Erling Haaland.

When and where will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match be played?

The semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. The match will be played on Wednesday at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live telecast in India?

The semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and Manchester City can be watched in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on May 10, 2023.

How to watch the live stream of the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match in India?

The semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and Manchester City can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on May 10, 2023.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match in the UK and US?