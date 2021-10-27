Real Madrid Vs Osasuna Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, UK And US?

In an interesting clash in La Liga, second-placed Real Madrid will host sixth-placed Osasuna. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 AM IST on Thursday, October 28 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The Blancos come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona and Osasuna are on a sensational run of form as they look to finish in the top half of the table this year, an improvement from last year's 11th place finish.

Check out the live streaming details for the Real Madrid vs Osasuna match in India, the US, and the UK.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Live in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch LaLiga matches can tune in to MTV or VH1 on their television sets. The Real Madrid vs Osasuna match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 28 at 1:00 AM IST at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

How to Live Stream Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match in India?

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga match can be live-streamed on the Voot Select app or website. The Real Madrid vs Osasuna match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 28 at 1:00 AM IST at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

How to Watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Stream in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga match can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga match will not be broadcast on TV they can live stream it on ESPN+. The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga match is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, October 27 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

How to Watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna live stream in the UK?

The football fans who want to watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Network. The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event and can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga match is scheduled for 8:30 PM British Standard Time (BST) on Wednesday, October 27 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

