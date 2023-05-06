Real Madrid Vs Osasuna Live Streaming: How To Watch Copa Del Rey Final In India, UK And US

Real Madrid will seek to lay their hands on their second trophy of the season when they take on Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio de La Cartuja. Los Blancos have had a very tumultuous campaign having lost their last two of the three matches in the La Liga. With Barcelona on the verge of reclaiming their number one status in the top tier, the onus will be on Carlo Ancelotti's team to prove their mettle once again.

When will the Real Madrid vs Osasuna Copa del Rey final match begin?

The Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Osasuna will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Osasuna Copa del Rey final match being held?

The Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be held at Estadio de La Cartuja. The match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Osasuna Copa del Rey final match in India?

In very unfortunate news, the Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Osasuna will not be broadcast live on any TV channels in India.

READ MORE: Premier League Teams Mark King Charles III's Coronation

How to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna Copa del Rey final live streaming in India?

The Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Osasuna can be watched live on the Fancode app and website in India. Football lovers will have to take a subscription to watch the final on Fancode. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

READ MORE: Tottenham Hotspur Skipper Hugo Lloris To Miss The Remaining Of The Season

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna Copa del Rey final match in the UK and the USA?