Real Madrid Vs Osasuna Live Streaming: How To Watch Copa Del Rey Final In India, UK And US

Real Madrid will seek to lay their hands on their second trophy of the season when they take on Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio de La Cartuja. Los Blancos have had a very tumultuous campaign having lost their last two of the three matches in the La Liga. With Barcelona on the verge of reclaiming their number one status in the top tier, the onus will be on Carlo Ancelotti's team to prove their mettle once again.
