Real Madrid Vs PSG Live Streaming Details, Team News And Match Preview

With the Euro 2020 qualifiers done and dusted, the UEFA Champions League returns to action this week. There are a number of exciting fixtures to look forward to on Champions League Matchday 5. However, all eyes will be on the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid welcome Group A leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday night. Here are the Real Madrid vs PSG live streaming details, and Champions League match preview.

Champions League: Real Madrid vs PSG live streaming details, preview

A fixture like Real Madrid vs PSG is of such a high magnitude that one often sees such fixtures in the group stage. However, the Champions League has thrown up some surprises this season. PSG have a perfect record in Group A of the Champions League so far. The Parisians have won all of their fixtures, scoring 10 goals along the way and are yet to concede a single goal in the group stage. Real Madrid, on the other hand, succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to PSG in their opening Champions League game of the season. Since then, Los Blancos have staged a recovery of sorts in the Champions League. Real Madrid are currently second in their group after a dominating 6-0 win over Galatasaray in their last Champions League outing.

Real Madrid vs PSG live streaming: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe to return

Kylian Mbappe missed out on PSG's last game in Ligue 1 due to an illness. However, the French star is likely to make a return to the side at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been an admirer of the Frenchman and has dropped hints over a possible move for Mbappe a number of times. However, Madrid fans will also be treated to the sight of another one of their former targets with Neymar making a return to the PSG side. With both sides having a minimal number of injury issues, the Real Madrid vs PSG game promises to be a blockbuster Champions League game.

Real Madrid vs PSG live streaming details

Date: Tuesday night (1:30 AM IST, November 27)

Where to watch: Sony Six, Sony Liv

