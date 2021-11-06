Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, UK And US?

After a 2-1 away win over Elche last week, Real Madrid are all set to host Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on November 7. As things stand in the La Liga standings, Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently in second place with 24 points, one point behind Real Sociedad, having played a game less. On the other hand, Andoni Iraola's side are currently in sixth place with 20 points.

Ahead of the much-awaited game, here is a look at how to watch La Liga matches live in India, and the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano live stream details.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano live stream details in India

Indian football fans wondering how to watch La Liga matches live can tune in to MTV or VH1, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media pages of the two teams and the La Liga.

How to watch La Liga live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch La Liga live can tune in to La Liga TV. As for the Real Madrid vs Real Vallecano live stream, fans can stream La Liga TV with a subscription either via Amazon Prime or Premier Sports. The match will commence live at 8:00 PM BST on Saturday, November 6.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano live stream details in the US

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga live in the US can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano match will not telecast live on television, fans can watch it using the live stream on ESPN+. The match is set to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 6.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano team news

Real Madrid predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Casemiro; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Rayo Vallecano predicted starting line-up: Stole Dimitrievski; Ivan Balliu, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Catena Marugan, Fran Garcia; Oscar Valentin, Santi Comesana; Isi Palazón, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia; Radamel Falcao