Real Madrid Vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Real Madrid begin their Champions League campaign against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk this week. The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream will begin on Tuesday night, October 21 at 10:25 pm IST. The Champions League game will take place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano in Spain. Here is the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream information and the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk team news.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League preview

Real Madrid will be looking to begin their Champions League campaign on a positive note when they host Shakhtar Donetsk. After dominating the competition with three consecutive titles, Los Blancos have failed to go past the Round of 16 stage of the competition in the last two years. They come into this Champions League fixture on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat against Cadiz in LaLiga. Zinedine Zidane’s men are currently placed third in LaLiga, with 10 points from five games.

Shakhtar Donetsk on the other hand are unbeaten in five games but have made a slow start in the defence of their domestic title. The Ukrainian side are currently placed third in the league with 12 points from six games. Despite being unbeaten in five, they have won just two of their encounters, with their last game ending in a 5-1 home victory over Lviv.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk team news: Injury update

Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos is out of the fixture after picking up a knock over the weekend. Martin Odegaard, Daniel Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola and Eden Hazard are unavailable for the hosts as well.

Shakhtar Donetsk: Junior Moraes and Mykola Matviyenko continue to remain unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19. Maksym Malyshev, Ismaily and Serhii Kryvtsov are out of the game as well.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk team news: Probable playing 11

Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Militao, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Jovic, Vinicius

Shakhtar Donetsk: Trubin; Dodo, Khocholava, Bondar, Korniienko; Maycon, Patrick; Marlos, Kovalenko, Taison; Dentinho

How to watch Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk live in India?

The live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk game will be available on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India. The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction

According to our Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, the game will end in a slender victory for Real Madrid.

