Real Madrid Vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Stream: How To Watch UCL Match In India, UK And US?

In what should be an easy match for Real Madrid, they will take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stage of the Champions League. The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, November 4 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The last time the two met was a few weeks back and Madrid thrashed them 5-0. Shakhtar are yet to score a goal in this season's Champions League.

Below, take a look at the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League match team news, and the live streaming information for India, the US, and the UK.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Team News

Real Madrid will be without Mariano Diaz and Rodrygo who have picked up knocks but Carlo Ancelotti is boosted by the return of top-scoring Karim Benzema.

Shakhtar are missing their injured forwards in Lassina Traore and Junior Moraes, with defender Mykola Matvienko also ruled out, and midfielder Pedrinho unlikely to return either.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch Champions League matches in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The epic Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk clash can be viewed on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk live streaming can be viewed on the Sony LIV app or website, as well as on JioTV. The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, November 4 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream in the US?

Football fans in the US who want to watch the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream UEFA Champions League match in the US can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK who want to watch UEFA Champions League matches in the UK can tune in to BT Sport 2 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM BST on Wednesday, November 3 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

(Image: AP)