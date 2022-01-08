Real Madrid Vs Valencia Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US & UK?

In what is touted to be an exciting encounter, Real Madrid will welcome Valencia to the Santiago Bernabeu for a La Liga fixture on Sunday, 9 January at 1:30 am IST.

Real Madrid currently has a five-point lead at the top and will be looking to bag all three points to extend their lead. They come into this fixture having won 3-1 against CD Alcoyano in the Round 32 of the Copa Del Rey but lost their previous La Liga encounter 1-0 against Getafe. As for their opponents, Valencia finds themselves ninth in the league table with 28 points, 18 points behind from the top. The team were on a three-match winning run in the La Liga before their 2-1 loss over RCD Espanyol. The team however come into this clash behind a 2-1 win over FC Cartagena in the cup competition.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Team News

In terms of team news for Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal and Luka Jovic are out due to COVID-19 while Mariano Diaz and Gareth Bale will be unavailable nursing injuries. Coming to the visitors, Valencia will be without first-choice defenders Gabriel Paulista and Dimitri Foulquier due to injuries with Toni Lato is doubtful for the clash.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Possible starting line-ups

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Valencia Predicted XI: Cillessen, Thierry, Alderete, Diakhaby, Gaya, Guillamon, Wass, Cheryshev, Helder, Guedes, Gomez.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Stream

Fans wondering how to watch the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Valencia live in India can tune in to the MTV channel. The Real Madrid and Valencia match can also be viewed using the live stream on the Voot app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on ESPN+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on LaLiga TV.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Date: Sunday, 9 January, 2022

Time: 1:30 am IST

Image: AP/ Twitter/@valenciacf